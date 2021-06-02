A ‘jump’ of a lifetime, Coastal Carolina senior goes for gold

CONWAY (WBTW) – Like most things success takes time, it’s both risky and rewarding.

Meet Coastal Carolina’s David Ejumeta, a senior on Coastal Carolina’s Track and Field team.

“I discovered I had an infection, so I had to do another surgery,’ Ejumeta said, ‘And when I did the other surgery my mind was out of this world, I was kind of depressed.”

Ejumeta spent months recovering from surgery on his achillies heel.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it at first, [but] then my coach and my teammates started [to cheer] me on.”

The long jumper found himself in a depression, unsure what his track career will hold.

“I wasn’t able to walk for I think six months, so it was a graduate process for me.”

Ejumeta is fully rehabbed, and set to compete at the NCAA National Championship in Oregon.