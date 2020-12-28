A pair of Chanticleers declare for NFL draft

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Shortly after No. 9 Coastal Carolina’s historic season ended, two Chanticleers declared for the NFL draft.

Senior DE Tarron Jackson and RB CJ Marable announced via twitter they will forego their final year of eligibility.

Due to the latest NCAA COVID-19 rules, all athletes who competed this season will have an extra year to play.

Jackson was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, after collecting 8.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

It’s been an amazing ride, thank you Teal Nation 🙏🏾



Big Ron signing out👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/iFcLYLu8yc — Tarron Jackson (@tarron_jackson) December 27, 2020

Marable was a 1st team All-Sun Belt selection, after rushing for nearly 900 yards and 12 touchdowns.

CJ signing out ✌🏿💚 Thank you, Teal Nation! pic.twitter.com/0TzuxlE1e0 — CJ Marable (@TorranceMarable) December 27, 2020

The NFL draft is set to start on April 29th.