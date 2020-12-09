Abbeville and Marion 2A championship game rescheduled for Friday, December 18 – 6pm

Columbia, SC- The Class AA Football State Championship contest previously scheduled for Friday,

December 4, 2020, has been rescheduled. Abbeville High School and Marion High School will

compete for the AA title at Benedict College at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The game was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test and the recommended quarantine time

for a competing team.



“We expect the AA Championship to be even more exciting due to anticipation has grown and it will

be the final high school football game for the entire state this school year. Both teams have

displayed ideal citizenship and regard for the welfare of their communities and football fans. We are

proud of the leadership taken; it could not have been an easy call to make but we all were in

agreement it was the best call for the health and safety of everyone involved,” states Commissioner

Jerome Singleton.



All tickets purchased in advance will be honored at game time.

Another topic discussed during today’s Executive Committee conference call was the possibility to

crown co-champions in the case of another COVID-19 related hindrance prior to December 18,

2020.



Motion passed 12-0 to support AA Football Co-Championships if such an incident occurs.

Commissioner Singleton adds, “We are ready for some more football and hope fans continue to

follow the guidelines in place at Benedict College. Masks, social distancing and staying home if signs

of illness are present prior to game time. This is crucial for not only a safer environment, but a fulfilling holiday season.”