Abbeville too much for Marion in the SCHSL 2A championship game, 36-7

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The Marion Swamp Foxes knew this would be their biggest challenge of the season in Columbia. Abbeville had won 4 of the last 5 state titles and the Swamp Foxes were playing in their first one since 1987. The Panthers took advantage of some early miscues and dealt Mariona 36-7 defeat in the SCHSL Class 2A state championship game from Johnson Stadium in Columbia.

Qualiek Crawford led Marion on offense with 97 yards combined on the ground and receiving with one score. Gamecock commit TJ Sanders had 6 tackles. Randall State and his team finish off the season with a 7-2 mark. They won Region 7-2A back in November and three straight in the postseason to reach the state finals.