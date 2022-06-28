GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday a new football scheduling model that will go into effect beginning with the 2023 season.

The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.

The new schedule will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions with all 14 schools competing in one division beginning in 2023. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The three primary partners for each ACC team are as follows:

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

2023 ACC Football Schedule:

Clemson: Home – Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest; Away – Duke, Miami, NC State, Syracuse



2024 ACC Football Schedule:

Clemson: Home – Louisville, Miami, NC State, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech



2025 ACC Football Schedule:

Clemson: Home – Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse; Away – North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest



2026 ACC Football Schedule:

Clemson: Home – Boston College, NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech; Away – Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia

