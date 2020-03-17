ACC cancels athletic activities through end of school year

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 12: A general view of empty seats following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(WBTW) – The ACC has cancelled all athletic activities through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The ACC made the announcement Tuesday on their website, saying:

Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Refund requests for the men’s basketball tournament should be directed to where the purchase was made. For those who purchased ticket through ACC schools, contact the school ticket office directly.

Refund requests for the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship should be directed to knights@charlotteknights.com.

Requests for refunds for the 2020 ACC Softball Champion can be directed to the Louisville ticket office.

