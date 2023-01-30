CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday. For the second straight season, Clemson will open on Labor Day when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Clemson’s 2023 campaign will include seven home games and five road contests as Head Coach Dabo Swinney chases College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard in pursuit of becoming the winningest head coach in program history. Through 14-plus seasons, Swinney enters 2023 with a 161-39 career record, four victories shy of Howard’s 165 wins leading Clemson from 1940-69.

2023 Clemson Football Schedule:

(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 4 (Monday): at Duke

Sept. 9: vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Sept. 16: vs. FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 23: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Sept. 30: at Syracuse

Oct. 7: vs. WAKE FOREST

Oct. 14: Open Date

Oct. 21: at Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 28: at NC State

Nov. 4: vs. NOTRE DAME

Nov. 11: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 18: vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 25: at South Carolina

The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.