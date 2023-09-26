CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2023-24 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.

During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens on the road at Pittsburgh and heads to Miami (Fla.) just after the New Year. The ACC home opener comes on Jan. 6 against North Carolina.

2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV

Dec. 3 Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 3 Miami (Fla.) 8 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 6 North Carolina TBD ESPN/2/U

Jan. 10 Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 13 Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 16 Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 20 Florida State 4 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 27 Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 30 Louisville 9 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 3 Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 6 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 10 Syracuse 12 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 14 Miami (Fla.) 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 17 NC State 7:45 p.m. The CW

Feb. 21 Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 24 Florida State 7:45 p.m. The CW

Feb. 27 Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN

March 2 Notre Dame 7:45 p.m. The CW

March 5 Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

March 9 Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCN