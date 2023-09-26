CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2023-24 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.
During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens on the road at Pittsburgh and heads to Miami (Fla.) just after the New Year. The ACC home opener comes on Jan. 6 against North Carolina.
2023-24 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
DATE OPPONENT TIME TV
Dec. 3 Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 3 Miami (Fla.) 8 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 6 North Carolina TBD ESPN/2/U
Jan. 10 Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 13 Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 16 Georgia Tech 9 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 20 Florida State 4 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 27 Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 30 Louisville 9 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 3 Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 6 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 10 Syracuse 12 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 14 Miami (Fla.) 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 17 NC State 7:45 p.m. The CW
Feb. 21 Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 24 Florida State 7:45 p.m. The CW
Feb. 27 Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN
March 2 Notre Dame 7:45 p.m. The CW
March 5 Syracuse 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U
March 9 Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCN