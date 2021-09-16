ACC, Clemson men’s basketball release conference schedule for 2021-2022

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Thursday night on All-ACC Basketball Schedule Release on ACC Network. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by five teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are available now by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by clicking here.

The Tigers will appear on ESPN family of networks 12 times during ACC play. All 20 games are televised, including 10 on ACC Network. Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2021-22 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.

During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens at Miami, heads to Virginia and hosts Duke before the New Year.

The Tigers will begin the ACC exclusive part of their schedule on Dec. 22 on the road at Virginia followed by home contests against Duke and a quick turnaround against the Cavaliers.

2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV DESIGNATION

Dec. 4 Miami (Fla.) TBA ACCN

Dec. 22 Virginia 8 p.m. ACCN

Dec. 29 Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 4 Virginia 9 p.m. RSN

Jan. 8 NC State 12 p.m. RSN

Jan. 12 Notre Dame 9 p.m. RSN

Jan. 15 Boston College 6:30 p.m. RSN

Jan. 18 Syracuse 8 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 22 Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 25 Duke 7 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 2 Florida State 7 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 5 Georgia Tech 2 p.m. RSN

Feb. 8 North Carolina 9 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 12 Notre Dame 7 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 15 Florida State 7 p.m. RSN

Feb. 19 Louisville 3 p.m. RSN

Feb. 23 Wake Forest 8 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 26 Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN

March 2 Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN

March 5 Virginia Tech 2 p.m. RSN

Courtesy – Clemson Tigers