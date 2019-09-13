ACC Releases 2019-2020 Men’s Basketball Schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule tonight on All-ACC Basketball Schedule Release on ACC Network. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by seven teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including five that advanced to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite 8. Season tickets are available now by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com.

The Tigers will appear on ESPN family of networks 12 times during the course of ACC play, which is debuting its inaugural 20-game slate. All 20 games are televised, including at least seven on the brand-new ACC Network. The remainder non-conference portion of Clemson’s schedule is forthcoming and will be finalized soon. The previously-announced ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between Clemson and Minnesota will take place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Minneapolis on ESPNU.

Clemson opens the regular season with an ACC matchup, hosting Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Tigers will travel to rival Florida State as part of its ACC slate during the fall on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Tigers will begin the ACC exclusive portion of their schedule with back-to-back home contests against Miami (Dec. 31) and NC State (Jan. 4).

Clemson will play a back-to-back of North Carolina (Jan. 11) and Duke (Jan. 14). The Tigers travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. and will host the Blue Devils.

2019-20 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold Denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Date Opponent TV Network Nov. 5 vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU Dec. 8 at Florida State ACCN Dec. 31 vs. Miami ESPN2/U Jan. 4 vs. NC State ACCN Jan. 11 at North Carolina RSN Jan. 14 vs. Duke ESPN/2/U/ACCN Jan. 18 at NC State RSN Jan. 21 vs. Wake Forest ACCN Jan. 25 at Louisville RSN Jan. 28 vs. Syracuse RSN Feb. 1 at Wake Forest ACCN Feb. 5 at Virginia RSN Feb. 9 vs. Notre Dame ACCN Feb. 12 at Pitt RSN Feb. 15 vs. Louisville ESPN/2/U/ACCN Feb. 22 at Boston College ACCN Feb. 25 at Georgia Tech ESPN/2/U/ACCN Feb. 29 vs. Florida State RSN Mar. 4 at Virginia Tech ACCN Mar. 6 vs. Georgia Tech ESPN2

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics