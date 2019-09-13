ACC Releases 2019-2020 Men’s Basketball Schedule

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule tonight on All-ACC Basketball Schedule Release on ACC Network. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by seven teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including five that advanced to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite 8. Season tickets are available now by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com

The Tigers will appear on ESPN family of networks 12 times during the course of ACC play, which is debuting its inaugural 20-game slate. All 20 games are televised, including at least seven on the brand-new ACC Network. The remainder non-conference portion of Clemson’s schedule is forthcoming and will be finalized soon. The previously-announced ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between Clemson and Minnesota will take place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Minneapolis on ESPNU.

Clemson opens the regular season with an ACC matchup, hosting Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Tigers will travel to rival Florida State as part of its ACC slate during the fall on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Tigers will begin the ACC exclusive portion of their schedule with back-to-back home contests against Miami (Dec. 31) and NC State (Jan. 4).

Clemson will play a back-to-back of North Carolina (Jan. 11) and Duke (Jan. 14). The Tigers travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. and will host the Blue Devils. 

2019-20 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold Denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

DateOpponentTV Network
Nov. 5 vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU
Dec. 8 at Florida State ACCN
Dec. 31 vs. Miami ESPN2/U
Jan. 4 vs. NC State ACCN
Jan. 11at North CarolinaRSN
Jan. 14vs. DukeESPN/2/U/ACCN
Jan. 18at NC StateRSN
Jan. 21vs. Wake ForestACCN
Jan. 25at LouisvilleRSN
Jan. 28vs. SyracuseRSN
Feb. 1at Wake ForestACCN
Feb. 5at VirginiaRSN
Feb. 9vs. Notre DameACCN
Feb. 12at PittRSN
Feb. 15vs. LouisvilleESPN/2/U/ACCN
Feb. 22at Boston CollegeACCN
Feb. 25at Georgia TechESPN/2/U/ACCN
Feb. 29vs. Florida StateRSN
Mar. 4at Virginia TechACCN
Mar. 6vs. Georgia TechESPN2

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: