Adams, Muldrow named Lake City varsity basketball coaches

LAKE CITY – Florence School District 3 has named head coaches for both varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Lake City High School.

Debra Muldrow was named head coach of the varsity girls’ program, while Stan Adams was selected to take over the varsity boys’ program.

“We are looking forward to see Coach Muldrow and Coach Adams at work” said Matt Apicella, LCHS Athletic Director. “Both of them impressed us with their passion for the kids and community while also presenting detailed plans to take the programs to the next level.”

Debra Muldrow, new Lake City girls basketball coach

Muldrow most recently served as a physical education teacher and head coach of the middle school girls’ basketball team at Ronald E. McNair Junior High School. She also was a varsity boys’ assistant coach at Hemingway High School from 2015-2017, including 2016 when Hemingway won a state title. She also coached in the girls’ programs at Hannah-Pamplico High School and Kingstree High School.

Muldrow is a graduate of Charleston Southern University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education. She also earned teacher certification from Francis Marion University

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach Lake City High School girls,” Muldrow said. “This program has a proud history and we need to rebuild that spirit and enthusiasm back into the school. We have to acknowledge that everything comes with hard work and patience.”

Stan Adams, new Lake City boys basketball coach.

A 2004 graduate of Lake City High School, Adams has served as a behavior interventionist and head coach of the junior varsity boys’ basketball team in addition to serving as a varsity assistant coach at Lake City High since 2018. Prior to that, Adams was an activity instructor for the City of Florence and a lifestyle counselor at IH3 Wellness Center in Lake City. He also has volunteered as a youth sports coach.

Adams is a graduate of Morris College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in recreation administration. While a student at Morris College, he was named a captain of the men’s basketball team and a recipient of the Leadership Award in 2009.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to coach at my alma mater,” Adams said. “I look forward to impacting young men in a positive way and guiding them to be the best student-athletes that they can be. I’m excited and ready to get started.”

