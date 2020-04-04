‘Adopt A Minor Leaguer’ makes an impact on Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It started as a simple gesture, but quickly caught the attention of Minor League Baseball.

‘Adopt A Minor Leaguer’ was created by Michael Rivers, a South Carolina native who wanted to help others. The foundation initially launched in February, with the intentions of supporting baseball players in the minor league system. Donations include gift cards, food, and toiletries.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, ‘Adopt a Minor Leaguer’ is making an impact like never before by providing financial relief.

“You hear a lot about that guys who get the big bonuses,” said Rivers, ‘And you just figure with all the money that Major Leauge Baseball is making … they would atleast take care of their minor leaguers to give them enough to live off of.'”

The foundation has made it’s way through all 30 MLB franchises, including the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Infielder Cam Balego says the help never goes unnoticed, ” I made an Amazon Wish list and she (Sponsor) kind of just picks off things from there and sends me care packages or Venmo’s money, which is awesome because she doesn’t have to do any of that”

Over 300 players have received aid from Adopt a Minor Leaguer. If you would like to become a sponsor, visit adoptaminorleaguer.com.