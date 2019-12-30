Aja Blount tabbed Sun Belt player of the week

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Sophomore forward Aja Blount came off the bench to hit for a game-high 22 points and lead five players in double figures as Coastal Carolina cruised to an easy 85-44 win over South Carolina State Sunday afternoon at the HTC Center. The win was the sixth in a row for the Chanticleers, who improved their record-setting start to 10-1 while the Bulldogs slipped to 1-12 with its 11th consecutive loss.

Blount also grabbed 11 rebounds, one shy of her career-high, to register her third career double-double, following in the footsteps of senior center Naheria Hamilton who had her 22nd career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Other players in double figures for the Chanticleers were guards Alana Denson with 13, DJ Williams with 12, and Zacharyia Esmon with 10. It was the fourth time this season that Coastal had at least five players hit for 10 or more points.