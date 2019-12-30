Aja Blount tabbed Sun Belt player of the week

New Orleans, La. – Sophomore Aja Blount was tabbed as the Sun Belt Player of the Week for her performance against South Carolina State on Sunday, Dec. 29, the league office announced Monday. It is the first weekly award for the Northampton, Pa. native.
Blount sparked the Chanticleer offense scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to record her first double-double on the season and the third of her career.
The Chants will open up Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Troy. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Courtesy – Sun Belt Conference