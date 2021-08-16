Alabama ranked 1st, Clemson 3rd in first Associated Press Top 25 poll

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide are ranked 1st to begin the season in the first AP Poll.

The defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2021 season in the same positioning in which they finished the 2020 season — No. 1 in the AP Top 25. With the college football season beginning in less than two weeks, Alabama is clearly projected as the top team in the nation once again, receiving 47 of 62 first-place votes in the preseason college football rankings.

It should come as no surprise that national powers Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia fill out the rest of the top five given their frequent appearances in the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M and Oregon, two teams with extremely high hopes heading into the season, chime in at the No. 8 and No. 11, respectively.

Here is a look at the entire AP Top 25. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

2021 Preseason AP Top 25

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (FL)

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (107); Ole Miss (106); TCU (40), Liberty (36), Auburn (32), NC State (14), Michigan (12), Northwestern (8), Boise State (7), Nevada (7), BYU (6), Ball State (6), Houston (5), Boston College (5), UCF (5), West Virginia (3), UAB (2), Army (2), UCLA (2)

Courtesy – CBS Sports and Associated Press