The college football season begins in about 2 weeks. Today the first Associated Press Top 25 poll was released. Alabama was ranked 1st, Clemson was 4th. South Carolina received 2 votes, but is on the outside looking in at the moment. CCU did not receive any votes.

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160), LSU (55), Fresno State (32), Minnesota (31), UCF (27), Purdue (17), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Florida (14), Kansas State (14), North Carolina (9), Boise State (5), Air Force (4), Appalachian State (4), South Carolina (2), UCLA (2), San Diego State (2), Utah State (2), Nebraska (1)