The college football season begins in about 2 weeks. Today the first Associated Press Top 25 poll was released. Alabama was ranked 1st, Clemson was 4th. South Carolina received 2 votes, but is on the outside looking in at the moment. CCU did not receive any votes.

  1. Alabama (54) 
  2. Ohio State (6)
  3. Georgia (3)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160), LSU (55), Fresno State (32), Minnesota (31), UCF (27), Purdue (17), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Florida (14), Kansas State (14), North Carolina (9), Boise State (5), Air Force (4), Appalachian State (4), South Carolina (2), UCLA (2), San Diego State (2), Utah State (2), Nebraska (1)