Alabama tops new AP Top 25 college football poll, Clemson drops to 4, CCU remains 15th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide are now #1 in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll.

CBS SPORTS – There’s a new No. 1 at the top of the college football rankings as Alabama moved up to take over the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll following Clemson’s double-overtime loss at Notre Dame

More college football rankings

The Crimson Tide were off in Week 10 but had been slowly gaining on Clemson’s lead in the ballots, closing the gap in voting points and first-place votes over the last month. The Tigers fell to No. 4 after the defeat, and Alabama took a large portion of those first-place votes to establish a firm hold on No. 1. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 after the epic win, picking up just two first-place votes along the way, while Ohio State remained at No. 3 with one first-place votes after a routine dispatching of Rutgers

Florida moved from No. 8 up to No. 6 after beating Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida, but the voters kept the Gators’ rise from jumping ahead of Texas A&M, which won the head-to-head meeting earlier this year in College Station, Texas. Georgia fell to seven spots to No. 12 after the loss, but perhaps even more disappointing is being on the outside looking in of the SEC Championship race. 

This week’s AP balloting saw big gains for Northwestern and Indiana as well as the end of a run for Michigan. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Wolverines have been ranked in every AP Top 25 that they’ve been eligible for consideration (not counting the weeks the Big Ten teams were removed). After the loss to the Hoosiers, the Wolverines are unranked for the first time since Nov. 2017. 

Check out the full AP Top 25 below: 

  1. Alabama (59 first-place votes)
  2. Notre Dame (2)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati 
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Oregon
  12. Georgia
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Marshall 
  17. Iowa State
  18. Oklahoma 
  19. SMU
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Liberty
  23. Northwestern
  24. Auburn
  25. Louisiana 

Dropped out: No. 21 Boise State, No. 23 Michigan 

Others receiving votesNorth Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories