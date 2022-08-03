ANDREWS (WBTW) – After just a 2-6 record with some COVID issues in 2021, the Andrew Yellow Jackets are eager to get back to their winning ways and the postseason in 2022. Andrews has a strong tradition of winning and being ranked in the SCHSL Class 2A year in and year out.

Head coach Scott Durham told us they have a total of 14 starters returning led by Rodshawn Dorsey and Cam Cumbee on offense with She’Fon Boyd and Reid Harrington on the defensive side.

While some young players will get some key reps, that shouldn’t slow down the Black and Yellow’s chances of competing for a playoff spot and a potential region title in Region 8-2A.

Andrews Info:

Head Coach: Scott Durham (6th season) 62-33 overall

2021 record: 2-6 overall

Offensive Starters Back: 7

Defensive Starters Back: 7

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 vs. Philip Simmons at 7:30pm