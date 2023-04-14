CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Collegiate Academy named Antoine Rivens from the Oceanside Collegiate Academy staff to lead the Armada.

Rivens has 29 years of coaching experience, with 22 of those years spent at the collegiate level. He spent the last six years coaching at Oceanside where he has served as Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach for Chad Wilkes (former Lamar High School Head Coach).

Rivens served as Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Line Coach and team budget and travel coordinator for Coastal Carolina University in its first season.

In 2014, he began his high school coaching career at Loris High School, as Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach.

Three years later in 2017, he joined the football staff at Oceanside Collegiate Academy. During his tenure at OCA, the Landsharks went from a no-win season to making it to the Lower State Championship in 2019 and then to winning the Lower State Championship in 2022. The Landsharks were ranked No. 1 in the Lowcountry Region in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Rivens is a 1992 graduate of the University of South Carolina and was a four-year starter on the Gamecocks’ offensive line. While at USC in his senior year, Rivens earned Academic All-SEC honors and served as a team captain.

He is a member of the American football Coaches Association and the South Carolina High School Coaches Association.

About Atlantic Collegiate Academy: Atlantic Collegiate Academy (ACA), located in Myrtle Beach, S.C., serves high school students in a safe, small and family-centered setting. Our students seek the opportunity and challenge of rigorous curriculum, high academic standards and elite athletics while also earning up to two years of college credit. ACA serves students in grades 9-12 using an honors curriculum in 9th and 10 grades with a dual enrollment curriculum in 11th and 12th grades.

ACA will open their doors to students in the fall of 2023.