MILWAUKEE (AP) — Leading off the ninth inning of a tie game, Milwaukee’s Garrett Mitchell planned to try beating out a bunt hit.

However he had to change his approach after falling behind 1-2 in the count.

So he blasted a game-winning shot into the right-field seats instead.

Mitchell connected on a 3-2 cutter from Adam Ottavino (0-1) for his third homer in his past two games as the Brewers edged the New York Mets 7-6 on Wednesday.

“You play some of these moments in your head,” Mitchell said. “You want to be up in those types of moments. I go up there with nothing to lose and try to take control. I was trying to put down a bunt at first. It worked out in my favor.”

Milwaukee’s Devin Williams (1-0) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth.

The Brewers have won five in a row and swept a series of at least three games for the first time since winning three straight at Cincinnati from June 17 to 19 in 2022. The Brewers have won 18 of their past 21 home games against the Mets.

Mitchell also had homered twice Tuesday in the Brewers’ 9-0 triumph over the Mets. His game-winning shot Wednesday continued the remarkable early season performance from Milwaukee’s rookies.

Brice Turang hit a grand slam for his first major-league homer Monday as the Brewers beat the Mets 10-0. Joey Wiemer went deep for the first time Wednesday, a three-run drive that gave the Brewers a 4-1 lead in the second inning.

But the biggest shot of all belonged to Mitchell, who has shown impressive power in the early stages of this season after homering just 13 times in 132 minor-league games. He got to celebrate by wearing the cheesehead that goes to each Brewer after hitting a homer.

The Brewers have homered seven times in the two games since introducing the cheesehead. Three of them came in back-to-back-to-back fashion against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on Tuesday.

“I think everyone wants to put it on,” Mitchell said.

After going scoreless in their first 16 innings of the season, the Brewers have scored 38 runs in their past 36 innings.

The Mets lost despite breaking out of the hitting slump that had caused them to enter Wednesday with 20 consecutive scoreless innings.

Pete Alonso hit a pair of two-run homers off Corbin Burnes and Francisco Lindor went 3 of 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Mets.

“We know we can play better,” Alonso said. “We know what our potential can be. Every day’s a learning experience.”

Burnes allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his first two starts, Burnes has allowed 10 runs over 9 1/3 innings.

“I felt like for the most part today, I threw the ball the way I wanted to,” Burnes said. “Right now, it just seems like any mistake you make, it comes with guys on base, and they put a big swing on it and drive in some runs.”

Alonso’s first homer tied the game at 4-all in the third. His second put the Mets ahead 6-4 in the fifth.

The Brewers tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth on Jesse Winker’s two-run, two-out double to right-center against Drew Smith.

Winker’s double came after Luke Voit stole second to move the tying run into scoring position. It was the second career stolen base for the 32-year-old Voit, who was playing in his 489th game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 3B prospect Brett Baty is day to day with inflammation to his right thumb after testing showed no structural damage. Baty had left Triple-A Syracuse’s game Tuesday after apparently hurting his thumb on a swing.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder on Friday in Washington. “This puts him out for significant time,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”You won’t see him until late in the season at best.”

UP NEXT

Mets: Had their scheduled Thursday home opener postponed. Their home opener will be Friday afternoon against the Miami Marlins.

Brewers: Off Thursday before starting a three-game home series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Scheduled starters Friday are RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 1.50) for the Brewers and RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 0.00) for the Cardinals.

