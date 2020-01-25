Appalachian State hands Coastal their third straight loss, 78-58

CONWAY – Sophomore guard DeVante’ Jones had 19 points for Coastal Carolina, but Isaac Johnson tied a career high with 22 points to lead Appalachian State to an easy 78-58 win over the Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Coastal’s third consecutive loss dropped it to 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in the league, while Appalachian State improved to 11-10 overall and 5-5 in the Sun Belt.

Johnson was one of four players in double figures for the Mountaineers, who led from start to finish. Meanwhile, Coastal had three players in double figures. Besides Jones, forward Tommy Burton had 12 points and guard Keishawn Brewton had 11. But the number that stood out as well was 18 turnovers, including 14 in the first half when the game was decided.

“That’s a veteran team, and you just can’t have the turnovers we had,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. Their big men really attacked our big men and outrebounded us. We don’t have any room for error in our game, and you just can’t turn the ball over like we did. We just have to dig deep now.”

Coastal was sluggish from the start. The Chanticleers fell behind 15-2 and trailed by as many as 19 before the half ended with the Mountaineers comfortably in front 40-22. The 22 points was Coastal’s second lowest first-half total of the season. Jones had 13 points, but none of his teammates had more than four.

Coastal made a 12-2 run to start the second half behind Brewton, who had eight of the 12, making the score 42-34. But from there, Appalachian State countered with an 8-0 run and the Mountaineers were never challenged the rest of the way. Center Hunter Seacat’s inside bucket gave the visitors their biggest lead at 25 points, at 73-48, with 3:25 left in the contest.

Coastal never found the mark on the day, shooting just 40 percent (21-52) from the field and making only three three-pointers, tying for its fewest in a game this season. The Chanticleers were 3-14 (21%) from long range. CCU also was outrebounded for one of the few times this season, 40-32, with Burton and Jones having seven rebounds apiece.

Coastal heads to the road next week for away games at league-leader Little Rock and Arkansas State next Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

