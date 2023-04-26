Columbia, SC – Atlantic Collegiate Academy received admission to the South Carolina High School League on Wednesday morning when the SCHSL Appeals Committee overturned the decision of the Executive Committee from last week and granted admission.

ACA Principal Mike Lorenz praised the decision of the Appeals Committee.

“All we are looking for is an opportunity for our students to have a chance to compete,” Lorenz said. “The Appeals Committee heard what we had to say and made the correct decision regarding our application for membership in the league. I feel very fortunate with the ruling today.

“This gives our student athletes and opportunity to compete against great competition. We were certainly very disappointed last week when our application for admission was denied, especially without explanation and with the application of another charter school approved.”

Atlantic Collegiate Academy will open this fall in Myrtle Beach, providing a safe, small and family-centered setting for students to embrace the challenge of a rigorous curriculum with high academic standards. Part of the ACA Promise is also to provide elite athletics for its students.

The Armada will begin athletics competition this fall as an at-large member of the SCHSL, meaning ACA will not yet be eligible for post-season competition and will not have a set region to play in until the SCHSL realigns districts following the 2023-24 academic year. The last realignment of regions took place in February of 2022.

Atlantic Collegiate has plans to establish teams in the sports of football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls golf, girls volleyball, baseball, softball, wrestling and cheer. More sports will be added in the future as the school grows.