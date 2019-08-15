Aynor Blue Jackets Football Preview

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – It’s no secret the Aynor Blue Jackets like to run the ball and wear down the opposition. In 2018, they averaged 35 points and nearly 350 yards a game on the ground en route to a 8-2 record and a playoff berth.

This fall they will have to deal with the loss of thousand yard back Noah Seaver and QB Spencer Sarvis. But a new crop of talented runners are eager to take their place and make their mark on this proud program.
Andrew Brown will play quarterback and behind him Marquiz Carter and others are ready to run the ball at the tailback position.

Jason Allen will begin his 2nd season as the head coach and looks to compete with Dillon for a shot at that Region 6-3A crown. He says if his squad can “trust the process” and “trust the system” they will have another great year.

2018 record: 8-2, 4-1 in Region 6-3A, lost in 2nd round of the playoffs
Head Coach: Jason Allen
Offensive Starters Returning: 5
Defensive Starters Returning: 6
2019 first game: Friday, August 30 vs. Waccamaw – 7:30pm

