Aynor football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – In 2020, Covid-19 cancellations hit Aynor hard. The team had just two weeks of off-season workouts, due to both SCHSL and Horry County policies.

The program still managed to win when it counted most. The Blue Jackets earned a playoff birth, before falling five points short to Oceanside.

Aynor has had much success under coach Jason Allen. He is now two games shy of reaching 25 wins at his alma mater.

The Blue Jackets will need to replace players like Noah Jones, but shouldn’t have a problem. Cade Lewis, Adam Graham, and Garreson Gasque will lead the way.

Head Coach: Jason Allen

2020 Record: 5-2