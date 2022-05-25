MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Win or go home scenarios on Wednesday for the Aynor and Latta softball programs. The Blue Jackets able to force a decisive game 3 on Friday thanks to a great pitching performance from 8th grader Alivia Hess. While Latta battled hard, but fell in the end to Gray Collegiate in the 2A state championships, 2-1.

SCHSL Class 3A softball state championship: Game 2

Aynor 2

Broome 1 – Final

Game 3: Friday at 6pm at Gilbert High School

SCHSL Class 2A softball state championship: Game 2

Latta 1

Gray Collegiate 2 – Final

Gray Collegiate wins the 2A state title, Latta finishes as the state-runner up.