Aynor’s Landon Beverly anxious to play in the Palmetto Games

AYNOR (WBTW) – While most haven’t had a chance to play sports this summer, Aynor senior and Citadel baseball commit Landon Beverly has been full steam ahead.

“It’s been very nice because most people aren’t even allowed like to practice, let alone play. It’s a big difference from high school because it got cancelled but it’s been normal as every other summer. It’s been great.” says Beverly.

Beverly will join another 20 or so elite players from our viewing area in the annual Palmetto Games this weekend in Sumter. The statewide event is normally held in Columbia at Segra Park, but things were moved this summer due to COVID-19.

“It’s a big honor, we are considered some of the best in the state. “I’mm glad that I get to hang out with all our guys again, but I definitely want to strike out everyone that I compete against.”

Beverly will be apart of the Southeast team, below is the roster and it’s filled with plenty of local talent.

#First NameLast NameHigh SchoolCommittedClassPOS 1POS 2
20DariyanPendergrassHartsville  South Carolina2021OFOF
21CameronCannarellaHartsville  2022SS3B
22CampbellSmithwickConwayOle Miss2023COF
23JarianPinckneyAndrews  2021OF2B
24OwenTaylorHartsville  2021SSP
25MadduxSmithSocastee 2022OFP
26DaltonStroudGreen Sea Floyds 2022SSP
27TravisPillsburyLakewood 2022CC
28PepJordanGeorgetown  2021SSP
29AndrewBuffkinLoris  2023SSP
30TreionMcFarlandHartsvilleClemson2024COF
31ClaytonGoffSumter  20222B3B
32KylerOdomEast Clarendon  20221BP
33CaidByrdSocastee 2021CUT
34JacksonMcCoyCarolina Forest 2023OF2B
35AustinGordonMyrtle Beach Clemson2021PSS
36BrandonEldridgeConway 2022POF
37BraidenEagenSt. James 2024P3B
38EthanSalakSt. JamesCoastal Carolina2021POF
39BillyBarlowNorth Myrtle BeachClemson2021PUT
40CamFreemanNorth Myrtle BeachGeorgia Tech2022P3B
41DJWillardSocastee 2021P3B
42George DerrickFloydWest Florence  2021POF
43KadanRoachByrnes 2023P1B
44LandonBeverlyAynor The Citadel2021P3B

