Aynor’s Landon Beverly anxious to play in the Palmetto Games

AYNOR (WBTW) – While most haven’t had a chance to play sports this summer, Aynor senior and Citadel baseball commit Landon Beverly has been full steam ahead.

“It’s been very nice because most people aren’t even allowed like to practice, let alone play. It’s a big difference from high school because it got cancelled but it’s been normal as every other summer. It’s been great.” says Beverly.

Beverly will join another 20 or so elite players from our viewing area in the annual Palmetto Games this weekend in Sumter. The statewide event is normally held in Columbia at Segra Park, but things were moved this summer due to COVID-19.

“It’s a big honor, we are considered some of the best in the state. “I’mm glad that I get to hang out with all our guys again, but I definitely want to strike out everyone that I compete against.”

Beverly will be apart of the Southeast team, below is the roster and it’s filled with plenty of local talent.