Baseball teams square off in the “Seniors Last Swing” at Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 60 different baseball players from 12 Grand Strand and Pee Dee schools squared off Friday night at the Pelicans ballpark. It was part of the “Seniors Last Swing” a game for those graduates who didn’t get a chance to play their spring season due to COVID-19.

Game 1 featured players from Carolina Forest and West Brunswick (NC) against Aynor, Loris, and Socastee. The Panthers & Trojans came out on top with a 4-3 win. Carolina Forest’s David Wellons hit a 3-run double in the top of the 7th inning that was the difference maker.

Game 2 had Myrtle Beach, St. James and Waccamaw against graduates from Conway, Georgetown, Green Sea Floyds, and North Myrtle Beach.

24 softball players will participate at the Pelicans ballpark on Tuesday, July 7th at 7:05pm after their contest on Thursday night was rained out.