Battle of the Carolina’s Host Media Day in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The 2019 Battle of the Carolina’s hosted their media day earlier today in Lumberton with the jamboree just one month away.

Ten teams will be participating in the 5th annual battle of the borders. The event will feature four teams from South Carolina and six teams from North Carolina. The four South Carolina teams will be Dillon, Latta, Lake View and Marion. The six teams from North Carolina will be Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Fairmont, Red Springs, Scotland County and East Bladen.

Each game will be played using the full 100 yards with each scrimmage lasting two quarters. Each school will receive 100 tickets at a discounted rate of five dollars. If you would like to purchase tickets at the game they will be available for seven dollars at the gate.

The games will all be held at Alton Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School on Monday, August 12.

Schedule:

Fairmont, N.C. vs Lake View, S.C. – 5:00 p.m.

Purnell, N.C. vs East Bladen, N.C. – 6:00 p.m.

Red Springs, N.C. vs Latta, S.C. – 7:00 p.m.

Scotland, N.C. vs Dillon, N.C. – 8:00 p.m.

Lumberton, N.C. vs Marion, S.C. – 9:00 p.m.