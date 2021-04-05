Beach Ball Classic to return in December 2021, honor the life of the late John Rhodes

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – On January 17, 2021, the Beach Ball Classic (BBC) lost a significant icon with the passing of our friend and Executive Director, John Rhodes. John served as the Beach Ball Committee’s Executive Director for 40 years and was directly responsible for growing the event into the Nation’s Top Holiday Tournament. While we know no one can replace John’s passion, determination, and visionary leadership, the BBC committee is excited to continue the tradition in honor of John Rhodes memory.

John Rhodes

The 41st Annual Beach Ball Classic (BBC) and the 23rd United Bank Holiday Invitational (UBHI) will be held in December (2021). This year’s BBC will feature 8 high school teams and 8 Prep School teams. The UBHI will return in December with dozens of teams from across the nation. Along with the tournaments, our annual golf tournament and reverse raffle will be held once again this summer. As we have done since 1984, the Beach Ball Classic will also proudly continue to provide a scholarship to a deserving high school senior athlete from every Horry County High School.

We know John would want the tradition to continue. If you would like to be a part of the tradition, we are accepting sponsorships and volunteers for this year’s event. For more information, email info@beachballclassic.com.

Courtesy – Beach Ball Classic