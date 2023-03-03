CONWAY, S.C. – With runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the score tied at 6-6, senior Zack Beach came off the bench to lace a pinch-hit single to center field to score the winning run from third base and give the Chanticleers a 7-6 come-from-behind walk-off win over the Davidson Wildcats on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers erased a 6-1 deficit and scored the final six runs of the game to pick up the come-from-behind win.

St. James graduate and sophomore Derek Bender (2-for-4, 2B, HBP, 3 RBIs) had himself another two-hit game and drove in a team-high three RBIs, while Brown (2-for-4, HBP, RBI, run) also had two hits and an RBI. Infielder Payton Eeles (1-for-2, 2 BB, HBP, RBI, run) reached base three times from his lead-off spot.

The win went to CCU’s Teddy Sharkey (1-0), as the junior righty needed just three pitches to strike out the lone batter he faced in the top of the ninth inning.

CCU pitchers Jacob Morrison (6.0 IP, 8 hits, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 10 K) and Bryce Shaffer (2.2 IP, 2 hits, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) combined to strikeout 13 Davidson hitters, with Morrison setting a new career-high with 10 punch-outs over 6.0-complete innings.

Coastal (5-4) and Davidson (5-4) will play game two of the three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.