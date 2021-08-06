Beamer, Gamecocks open up fall camp with first official practice

COLUMBIA – The 2021 edition of the South Carolina football team, under the direction of first-year head coach Shane Beamer , hit the practice fields for the first time as fall camp opened in Columbia on Friday morning.

The team worked out in helmets and shorts for a little over two hours, practicing through the raindrops that at times became a heavier downpour.

“It was exciting,” said Coach Beamer as he reflected on his first day. “I took a moment before I walked onto the field just to think about how grateful I am to have this opportunity and in 22 years of coaching all the “Day Ones” that I’ve had as an assistant coach. This is obviously the most special one that I’ve ever had of Day One, so it was great from that standpoint sentimentally.

“And then practice, I also thought was good,” continued the first-year head coach. “For Day One I thought we did a lot of really good things – not a lot of sloppiness, not a lot of people on the ground. We talked about practicing the right way and being able to practice with each other the right way. I thought we did a good job from that standpoint. Obviously we have a long way to go, but it was a good start.”

The Gamecocks will be back on the practice fields again on Saturday morning.

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecock Athletics