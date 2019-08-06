Ben Zobrist, Cubs World Series MVP to rehab with Pelicans this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (August 6, 2019) – The Chicago Cubs have announced that 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will continue his rehab assignment with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning on Thursday, August 8. Zobrist is scheduled to be with the Pelicans from August 8-10, starting in the series finale against the Winston-Salem Dash and continuing into the first two games of their series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Zobrist, a three-time major league All-Star, is in his fourth season with the Chicago Cubs and will make his first ever appearance for the Pelicans. In 26 games in 2019 with the Cubs, Zobrist hit .241/.343/.253. In the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Zobrist hit .357 (10-for-28) and had the 10th inning.

Both Thursday and Friday’s games will start at 7:05 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, while Saturday’s game will begin at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com or over the phones at 843-918-6000.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans