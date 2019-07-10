Bentley, Brunson, Edwards to represent USC at SEC Football Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of South Carolina Football will be represented by quarterback Jake Bentley, linebacker TJ Brunson and wide receiver Bryan Edwards at the 2019 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days next week in Hoover, Ala., it was announced this morning (Wednesday, July 11).

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and the senior trio will be at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel for the annual event on Wednesday, July 17.

JAKE BENTLEY

QB | 6-4 | 224 | SR | 3L

Opelika, Ala. (Opelika HS)

Senior quarterback who owns a 19-13 career record as a starter, including a 10-7 mark in SEC games… poised to finish his career among the all-time statistical leaders at South Carolina, as he ranks second in completion percentage (62.8), third in pass completions (610) and passing touchdowns (54), fourth in passing yards (7,385), pass attempts (972), and touchdowns responsible for (62), and fifth in total offense (7,533) entering his final campaign… needs one victory to become the sixth Gamecock in history to win 20 games as starting quarterback… is a two-time team captain… named the 2017-18 SEC Sportsmanship Award winner.

TJ BRUNSON

LB | 6-1 | 235 | SR | 3L

Columbia, S.C. (Richland Northeast HS)

Senior linebacker who is the leader of the defense… all-star candidate in his final season for the Garnet & Black… was the first recruit Coach Muschamp visited after being hired… has started every game over the past two seasons… has collected 206 career tackles, including 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

BRYAN EDWARDS

WR | 6-3 | 215 | SR | 3L

Conway, S.C. (Conway HS)

Veteran wide receiver who is an honors candidate in his final year for the Garnet & Black… could finish his career at the top of all of the career receiving charts at South Carolina… enters his final campaign ranked fifth in receptions (163), sixth in receiving yards (2,229) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (16)… a big target who possesses excellent size and hands… has appeared in 38 games, making 37 starts… has a catch in every game in which he has appeared and has five 100-yard receiving games.

