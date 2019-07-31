Bentley, Etienne, Lawrence all on CFPA Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2019-20 women's basketball conference schedules Wednesday afternoon. The Coastal Carolina women's basketball team will play a total of 18 league games this upcoming season, including nine home games at the HTC Center.

The Sun Belt is staying with an 18-game conference schedule for women's basketball for the fourth straight season. The upcoming season's conference slate will keep a primary Thursday-Saturday format. Tip times for Coastal Carolina women's basketball home games will be 6 p.m. (ET) for Thursday games, and 2 p.m. (ET) for Saturday games.

Coastal opens the conference slate on the road in Alabama, starting the trip at Troy (Jan. 2) and finishing at South Alabama (Jan. 4).

The Chants' first conference home series at the HTC Center will feature matchups against Texas State (Jan. 9) and UT Arlington (Jan. 11).

That will be followed by a three-game road stretch with trips to Little Rock (Jan. 16), Appalachian State (Jan. 18) and Arkansas State (Jan. 25). Coastal then returns home to close out the month of January against Georgia Southern (Jan. 30), and begin February by hosting Georgia State (Feb. 1)

Following games at Texas State (Feb. 6) and UTA (Feb. 8), the Chants will play five of their final seven regular season conference games at home.

Leading off that final stretch are Troy (Feb. 13) and South Alabama (Feb. 15) at the HTC Center. Coastal then plays its last regular season road games at Georgia Southern (Feb. 20) and Georgia State (Feb. 22). The Chants finish out the regular at home hosting ULM (Feb. 27), Louisiana (Feb. 29) and App State (March 7).

The 2020 Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship will once again see 10 vying for the tournament title and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship. First-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 will be held on campus sites. The semifinals on Saturday, March 14 and championship game on Sunday, March 15 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly to the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will each host a pair of first-round games and a quarterfinal game.

All nine games of the championship are slated for live coverage on the ESPN family of networks.

Print Friendly Version