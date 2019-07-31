Bentley, Etienne, Lawrence all on CFPA Watch List

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

    JULY 31, 2019 – CHARLESTON, South Carolina – College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) announced its 2019 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Thirty-four players earned spots on the list, including 2018 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy winner Tua Tagovailoa.

    Two Tigers have previously earned CFPA annual honors. Former defensive end Da’Quan Bowers earned the 2010 CFPA Defensive Performer of the Year Trophy, while former running back C.J. Spiller earned the 2009 CFPA Kickoff Returner Trophy. Clemson is the only program with two players on this year’s list.

    The 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.

    2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List:

    Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Alabama

    Zac Thomas (QB), App State

    Khalil Tate (QB), Arizona

    Eno Benjamin (RB), Arizona State

    Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (QB), Army

    Zach Wilson (QB), BYU

    Michael Warren II (RB), Cincinnati

    Travis Etienne (RB), Clemson

    Trevor Lawrence (QB), Clemson

    James Morgan (QB), FIU

    Feleipe Franks (QB), Florida

    Jake Fromm (QB), Georgia

    D’Eriq King (QB), Houston

    Nate Stanley (QB), Iowa

    Brock Purdy (QB), Iowa State

    Brady White (QB), Memphis

    Shea Patterson (QB), Michigan

    Adrian Martinez (QB), Nebraska

    Mason Fine (QB), North Texas

    Ian Book (QB), Notre Dame

    Nathan Rourke (QB), Ohio

    Jalen Hurts (QB), Oklahoma

    Justin Herbert (QB), Oregon

    Jake Bentley (QB), South Carolina

    K.J. Costello (QB), Stanford

    Sam Ehlinger (QB), Texas

    Kellen Mond (QB), Texas A&M

    Alan Bowman (QB), Texas Tech

    Greg McCrae (RB), UCF

    Jordan Love (QB), Utah State

    Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB), Vanderbilt

    Bryce Perkins (QB), Virginia

    Gage Gubrud (QB), Washington State

    Jonathan Taylor (RB), Wisconsin

    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    More trending stories

    Dowloand Our News Apps

    FREE News & Weather Apps

    Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

    Download Now:

    Get the News13 News App

    Download Now: