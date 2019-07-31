Bentley, Etienne, Lawrence all on CFPA Watch List

JULY 31, 2019 – CHARLESTON, South Carolina – College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) announced its 2019 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Thirty-four players earned spots on the list, including 2018 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy winner Tua Tagovailoa.
Two Tigers have previously earned CFPA annual honors. Former defensive end Da’Quan Bowers earned the 2010 CFPA Defensive Performer of the Year Trophy, while former running back C.J. Spiller earned the 2009 CFPA Kickoff Returner Trophy. Clemson is the only program with two players on this year’s list.
The 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.
2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List:
Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Alabama
Zac Thomas (QB), App State
Khalil Tate (QB), Arizona
Eno Benjamin (RB), Arizona State
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (QB), Army
Zach Wilson (QB), BYU
Michael Warren II (RB), Cincinnati
Travis Etienne (RB), Clemson
Trevor Lawrence (QB), Clemson
James Morgan (QB), FIU
Feleipe Franks (QB), Florida
Jake Fromm (QB), Georgia
D’Eriq King (QB), Houston
Nate Stanley (QB), Iowa
Brock Purdy (QB), Iowa State
Brady White (QB), Memphis
Shea Patterson (QB), Michigan
Adrian Martinez (QB), Nebraska
Mason Fine (QB), North Texas
Ian Book (QB), Notre Dame
Nathan Rourke (QB), Ohio
Jalen Hurts (QB), Oklahoma
Justin Herbert (QB), Oregon
Jake Bentley (QB), South Carolina
K.J. Costello (QB), Stanford
Sam Ehlinger (QB), Texas
Kellen Mond (QB), Texas A&M
Alan Bowman (QB), Texas Tech
Greg McCrae (RB), UCF
Jordan Love (QB), Utah State
Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB), Vanderbilt
Bryce Perkins (QB), Virginia
Gage Gubrud (QB), Washington State
Jonathan Taylor (RB), Wisconsin