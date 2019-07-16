Bentley, Lawrence Included on Maxwell Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WBTW) — The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award.
The Maxwell Award has been given to America’s College Player of the Year since 1937. Included on the watch list was South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and Clemson players Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne. Clemson and Alabama lead the pack with three Maxwell candidates a piece.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell Award in 2018 after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards while completing 69 percent of his passes and throwing six interceptions.
Semifinalist for the Maxwell award will be announced October 29, 2019. The three finalists will be announced on November 25, 2019 with the winner being announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2019.