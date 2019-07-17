Bentley, Lawrence on O’Brien Watch List

FORT WORTH, TX. (WBTW) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley were named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien watch list today.
The award is given to the nations best quarterback and the 30 quarterbacks were selected based on their performance during the previous season and expectations heading into the 2019 college football season. Lawrence was a finalist for the award in 2018 but lost to eventual Heisman Trophy winner and #1 pick in the NFL draft, Kyler Murray.
The freshman phenom had one of the best first year campaigns in Clemson football history. Finishing with 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. On top of the stats Lawrence was undefeated as a starter and led Clemson to a national championship win over Alabama.
Bentley holds a 19-13 career record as a starter and is towards the top of nearly every category for a quarterback in South Carolina history. He finished his junior season with 3,171 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named on Nov. 13. From that list the foundation will announce three finalists with the winner being unveiled during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12.