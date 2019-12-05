Big 2nd half propels CCU past Greensboro, 114-79

Keishawn Bryant scored 18 points to help the Chants pull away in the 2nd half and win 114-79.

Conway, S.C. – Senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored a game-high 28 points to lead six players in double figures as Coastal Carolina exploded for a big second half and an easy 114-79 win over Greensboro College Wednesday at the HTC Center. It was the fourth time this season that the Chanticleers scored more than 90 points as they raised their record to 5-4 on the season.

Gumbs-Frater had 21 of his points in the second half when the Chanticleers finished with a 46-18 run over the final 13:30 of the contest. Junior guard Keishawn Brewton contributed 18 points while senior forward Tommy Burton had a career-high 17 points. Sophomore point guard Devonte Jones had 15 points and a career-high 10 assists, his second consecutive double-double, and junior forward Garrick Green had all 10 of his points in the second half.

“We had to fight back in the second half,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis, whose squad clung to a one-point lead at the break. “The game plan was to stop the three-point shots, but we didn’t do that in the first half. They were out-scrapping us and out-rebounding us. But I know we can score, and you can see that DJ (Jones) is hitting a groove for us. There are just no easy games.”

Jones hit back-to-back baskets to close the half, putting Coastal in front, 47-46. Eric Peaks had 14 points at the break to lead Greensboro. He had four of his team’s 10 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes as the Pride jumped out to an early nine-point lead, at 15-6, before the Chanticleers recovered with runs of 7-0 and 6-0.

Coastal wrestled the momentum away in the second half and hit the floor running. The Chanticleers finished the game on a 46-18 run over the final 13:30. Coastal finished with a 34-4 advantage in fast-break points and outscored the smaller Greensboro squad 60-16 in the paint, an advantage that included four dunks on the night.

The 114 points was the most point Coastal has registered since the 2013-14 season. Coastal also hit a notable 41-70 from the field (58 percent), with Gumbs-Frater going 10-16 and Burton hitting on 7 of his 10 close-range shots. Coastal finished making 9-23 three-pointers, while Greensboro made 17 three-pointers, but just 28 field goals overall.

Peaks and Keyford Langley finished with 16 points apiece to lead Greensboro, a member of the USA South Conference within the NCAA Division II.

Coastal is back on the road Saturday (Dec. 7) at Winthrop (7 p.m.) before returning to the HTC Center a week later (Dec. 14) to host North Carolina Central at 2 p.m., the last home contest until January.

