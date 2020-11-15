Big night for Corral, Ole Miss outlasts South Carolina 59-42

Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) makes a catch against South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith, left, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42.

Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line.

Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.

Ole Miss finished with 708 yards of offense, the most in school history in an SEC game.

Corral finished 28 of 32 for 513 yards passing, a school record, including four touchdowns.

LATEST HEADLINES: