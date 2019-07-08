Birds Shut Out in Series Opener Against Down East

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blanked and collected just one hit a 7-0 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After a perfect inning from Paul Richan (L, 8-4) in the first inning, Curtis Terry put the Wood Ducks (10-8, 60-28) on the board on the first pitch of the second inning. He blasted a solo homer to the bleachers in left that gave the Woodies a 1-0 lead. Terry extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning when he took Richan deep for the second time on the night and he put Down East in front by two.

In the fifth, the Woodies scratched two more runs across off of Richan. After an error put Hasuan Vierra on first, back-to-back singles from Tyler Depreta-Johnson and Eric Jenkins scored Vierra and made it 3-0 Down East.

The Wood Ducks tacked on another when Julio Pablo Martinez produced a sacrifice fly to plate Depreta-Johnson and Down East led 4-0 after the fifth.

Alex Eubanks (W, 8-2) was brilliant for the Wood Ducks in the win. The righty went six, shutout innings and allowed just one hit in the win.

Down East put the finishing touches in the win in the seventh inning as they scored three more runs. Depreta-Johnson singled in the first run of the inning and he later scored on a throwing error that made it 6-0 Down East.

The Woodies pushed their final run across in the seventh when Josh Altman knocked a sacrifice fly into center to make it 7-0.

Cole Uvila pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks to earn the save in the series opening win.

The Birds (9-9, 30-55) will aim to even the series on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ryan Kellogg (2-5, 4.32) will take the hill for the Pelicans in game two while Down East has yet to announce a starter for the contest.

Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.