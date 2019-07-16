Birds Shutout Hillcats in Game Three to Win Series

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used five pitchers and scored nine runs in the third inning to defeat the Hillcats 10-0 on Monday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (14-12, 35-58) got to Evan Mitchell (L, 2-2) early as they plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. After Carlos Sepulveda walked to lead off the inning and stole second base, Tyler Durna brought him in on an infield RBI single that gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, the floodgates opened for the Pelicans. The Birds scored nine runs on six hits and sent 13 men to the plate in the inning to take a 10-0 lead.

Delvin Zinn was hit by a pitch to start the action for the Pelicans. Zinn advanced to second base and scored on an RBI single from Cam Balego that made it 2-0.

After a single from Miguel Amaya put runners at first and second, Durna singled in his second run of the game as Balego scored to make it a 3-0 game. Two batters later, both Amaya and Durna came in to score on a two-run triple from Aramis Ademan that extended the lead to 5-0.

The next batter, Kevonte Mitchell drew a walk and set the stage for an RBI single from Jose Gutierrez that plated a run to make it 6-0 and it ended the night for Evan Mitchell. The Hillcats went to their bullpen as Riley Echols took over for the Hillcats (12-14, 44-49), but walked the first three batters that he faced and allowed three more runs to score and the Birds led 9-0.

Myrtle Beach tacked on the final run of the inning when Miguel Amaya singled through the left side of the infield and Zinn scored to make it 10-0 Pelicans after the third inning.

After the offensive explosion in the third, things quieted down for the Pelicans for the remainder of the ballgame.

Erich Uelmen (W, 4-2) (5 IP), Chad Hockin (1 IP), Jesus Camargo (1 IP), Manuel Rodriguez (1 IP) and Garrett Kelly (1IP) combined to shutout the Hillcats in the series final.

The Pelicans finished the nine-game homestand with a 5-4 record and turn their attention to the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. after an off day on Tuesday. LHP Jack Patterson(1-0, 0.00) will take the hill for the Pelicans against LHP Aaron Ashby (2-3, 3.57) for the Mudcats. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.