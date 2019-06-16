Birds Snap Losing Streak with 3-1 win

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans snapped their nine-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

For the second night in a row, the Pelicans put themselves on the board in the first inning. The Birds strung together three-straight hits and Kevonte Mitchell drove in Miguel Amaya on a two-out single to put the Birds in front 1-0. 

The Wood Ducks tied the game in the fourth when Yohel Pozo laced a single that plated Ryan Dorow and evened the game at 1-1. 

In the bottom of the fourth, the Pelicans loaded the bases to open the inning and Zach David chopped a ball to second base, but Down East could only get one out on the play and Jimmy Herron scored the go-ahead run for the Birds.

Myrtle Beach extended the lead to 3-1 when Pozo attempted to pick off Luke Reynolds at third and the ball sailed into left field and Reynolds came in to score. 

Alexander Vargas (1-1) was dominant in his second start for the Pelicans. The righty allowed just one run over five innings of work and struck out a season-best four batters. The bullpen backed up Vargas’ performance with four, no-hit innings to close out the ballgame, including 1.1 innings from Jesus Camargo who earned his second save of the year.

The Pelicans will have a chance to split the series with Down East on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. The Pelicans have yet to announce a starter for the contest, while RHP Alex Eubanks  (5-2, 3.35) will take the hill for the Woodies.  

Coverage starts at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

