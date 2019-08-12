Birds Walk Off Wilmington in Series Finale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It took 10 innings, but the Myrtle Beach Pelicans knocked off the Wilmington Blue Rocks 1-0 in extra innings on a walk-off RBI single from Wladimir Galindo on Sunday night from TIcketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. 

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Jose Gutierrez entered as a pinch runner for the Birds and opened the inning at second base. The Blue Rocks intentionally walked Delvin Zinn to lead off the inning and a wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third. After a walk to Aramis Ademan loaded the bases, Galindo ended the ballgame with an RBI single to right off of Josh Dye (L, 4-2) that gave the Birds a 1-0 win. 

In the series finale, the Blue Rocks (24-25, 68-50) and Pelicans (25-25, 46-71) settled into a pitcher’s duel. Neither team found the scoreboard in the first nine innings, and after the Blue Rocks went without a run in the top of the tenth inning, the Birds won it in the bottom of the tenth inning. 

Alexander Vargas delivered a brilliant start for the Pelicans in the series finale on Sunday night. The righty tossed six, shutout innings and allowed just five hits and struck out three in a no-decision. 

Rito Lugo matched Vargas pitch-for-pitch as he set a season high with seven strikeouts and held the Birds off the scoreboard through 5.2 innings of work.

Manuel Rodriguez (W, 1-3) earned the win for the Pelicans after he fired two, scoreless innings in relief. 

The Pelicans finish their six-game homestand winning three out of six games and remain two games behind Fayetteville in the Southern Division.

After an off day on Monday, the Pelicans will open a three-game series on the road against Potomac at 7:05 p.m.

The Birds will send LHP Brailyn Marquez (0-0, 0.00) to the hill, while Potomac has yet to announce a starting pitcher. 

Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

