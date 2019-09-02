Biscardi Named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina sophomore place-kicker Massimo Biscardi was tabbed the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced today.
The award is the first conference weekly honor for Biscardi and the first for a Chants’ player since 2017.
Biscardi picked up where he left off last season by making three field goals and scoring nine points in the season opener versus Eastern Michigan. He scored a point for the 13th-straight game, every game he has played at CCU dating back to last season, and make three field goals in the same game for the third time in his 13-game career. His 53-yard field goal in the second quarter was a career-long and tied the Coastal school record for the longest made field goal in program history. He totaled 11 points, second-most in his career for a single game and also recorded five kickoffs, including one touchback.
Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics