Biscardi Named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stating that all schools and state government agencies in Horry and Georgetown counties beginning Sept. 3 will be closed and a mandatory evacuation for parts of the local area, Coastal Carolina University has canceled on-campus classes as well as closed campus due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian.

Classes will continue with the implementation of the University's academic continuity plan, which is a temporary shift to digital learning while the campus is closed.

With the campus closure, the Chanticleer fall sports teams will relocate for the immediate future, led by the football team traveling to the upstate to spend the week in Greenville preparing for their contest this Saturday at Kansas at 7 p.m. ET.

Other fall sports teams will be leaving campus on Monday or Tuesday, heading to destinations that are safe from the hurricane's path. More details for each fall team's evacuation plans will be made available when finalized.

Student-athletes on teams that are not in season are students first and will evacuate to safe locations of their choosing off of campus.

Check back to www.GoCCUsports.com periodically for updates and announcements concerning our student-athletes, coaches, staff and department members during this time.