Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers prepare to take on Tom Brady, Bucs in week 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers will have their work cut out for them as they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown this weekend.

The team is facing some tough injuries this week. Head Coach Matt Rhule said he doesn’t expect OT Dennis Daley to play Sunday. DT Kawann Short is out with a foot injury and didn’t practice this week, there is some hope for cornerback Donte Jackson. Jackson did practice this week, but with no contact.

With this, the offensive line is going to need to be better in big moments to win.

The Panthers gave up a sack in week one against the Raiders, something they did only once in 2019. They had more games when they gave up seven sacks (2) than game where they gave up 1

Okung says not good enough cause of 4th and 1

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson will be one to watch in weeks two after his 75-yard touchdown catch from Teddy Bridgewater last Sunday. Anderson was targeted eight times, finishing with six catches for 115 yards.

In a Panthers offense shouldered by RB Christian McCaffrey, Anderson staked his claim to at least compete with DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel for targets.

On the other side, Panthers will not only need to watch out for Brady’s sharp arm, wide receiver Scotty Miller could also prove to be a threat.

The second-year wideout looked like a Julian Edelman clone, catching five passes for 73 yards in Brady’s Tampa Bay debut.

The Buccaneers are loaded with offensive options, but considering how Brady utilized his slot receivers during his career in New England, it stands to reason that Miller should be a good stash on fantasy benches in deeper leagues.

The Panthers will play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.