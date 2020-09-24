Blitz Game of the Week Preview – Lake View at Green Sea Floyds

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our first Blitz game of the week for the 2020 season will be the Lake View Wild Gators against the Green Sea Floyds Trojans. A battle of SCHSL Class A powers in the Northern Horry County on Friday night at 7:30pm.

The Wild Gators were state champs in 2016, the Trojans have won each of the last two seasons. Daryl King and Joey Price are two head coaches with plenty of success on their resumes. We’ll have reports on Thursday and Friday on News13, then a complete game wrap Friday night at 11pm on the Blitz.