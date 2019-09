MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) - Our latest Grand Strand Blitz Player of the Week hails from Myrtle Beach High School. It's wide receiver Darius Hough who hauled in 5 catches, 4 of which for touchdowns with 105 yards in the Seahawks 43 to 28 win over Carolina Forest last Friday. The Seahawks are now 3-0 as they prepare to play Conway on Friday night at home at 7:05pm.