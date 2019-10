MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek preview the Blitz game of the week between Wilson (6-0) and North Myrtle Beach (5-0.) It’s a battle of undefeated squads in Region 6-4A. Both of which were aiming to make the postseason and host a 1st round game. Both coaches Derek Howard for the Tigers and Matt Reel for Chiefs weigh in on how things could be and turn out on Friday night at 7:30pm.

News13 will be LIVE at 5pm and 6pm from North Myrtle Beach with an additional previews on Friday.