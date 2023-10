ANDREWS (WBTW) – The Andrews football team had to shift their game from Friday to Monday night due to weather and that didn’t effect Andrews QB Brandon Cumbee. He totaled 303 yards, rushing and passing and scored a pair of touchdowns in their 40-30 win over Lee Central. That victory locked up 2nd place in Region 8-2A and a home playoff game next Friday.

The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with a 7-3 mark, 3-1 in region play.