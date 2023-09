ANDREWS (WBTW) – Our Week 3 Grand Strand Blitz player of the week hails from Georgetown County and had a career game last Friday against Hannah-Pamplico. Andrews sophomore running back AJ Lee rushed for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns helping the Yellow Jackets start the season 3-1 with a 52-22 win over the Raiders. It was the team’s 3rd consecutive victory as they prepare to challenge Marion for a Region 8-2A crown later this fall.

Lee and the Jackets will host Waccamaw on Friday at 7:30pm.