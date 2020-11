AYNOR (WBTW) – Aynor senior quarterback Noah Jones has had a lot of success on the football field. Last week against Green Sea Floyds will certainly go down in his memory bank as one of the best individual performances of his career. He ran for 318 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in their wild, 67-48 win over the Trojans. It marked the highest scoring game in Horry County this fall.

The Blue Jackets are off this week and will participate in the SCHSL Class 3A playoffs next week on the road.