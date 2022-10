AYNOR (WBTW) – The Aynor football team needed a win in the worst way last Friday night. The Blue Jackets were on a 3-game losing streak coming into their contest with region rival Waccamaw. In stepped Wyatt Cody, he went for 155 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns to propel Aynor to a 30-7 win over the Warriors.

The Blue Jackets will travel to Georgetown on Friday night for a 7:30pm kickoff. A victory over the Bulldogs likely nets them a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.